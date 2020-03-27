In Touch sat down with Dr. Graham Wood, Chief Scientific Officer from Neptune Wellness Solutions to discuss the various benefits of Krill Oil.

During this educational video you’ll learn more about:

The benefits of Omega 3s

What is the proper dosage of Omega3 in your diet

The difference between Good Fats and Bad Fats

What exactly is Krill Oil

Is Krill Oil beneficial for brain health

Ocean Remedies Krill Oil is a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). The omega-3 fatty acids in krill oil have been demonstrated to be 2.5 times better absorbed than fish oil*, without any reflux or fishy aftertaste. Plus, it has a higher phospholipid content compared to other brands. Learn more about krill oil at oceanremedies.com.