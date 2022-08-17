Parting ways. The Handmaid Tale‘s Alexis Bledel and her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, have split after more than eight years of marriage with the former Mad Men star filing for divorce from his once costar, In Touch can confirm.

The news of their split and legal separation, which was first reported by Us Weekly, comes after the father of one submitted his divorce filing with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on Wednesday, August 10, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

After his summons of notice was entered into the court’s records, an acknowledgement of service was filed and received the following day.

The divorce is listed as uncontested, which means that the filer, in this case Vincent, does not expect any aspects of the divorce filing to be disagreed with.

Reps for Alexis and Vincent did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment regarding their divorce.

The former couple had previously met on the set of the AMC drama in which Alexis guest-starred as Beth Dawes, with whom Vincent’s character, Pete Campbell, has an affair.

Following their costarring stint, the two, who have largely kept their romance and family life out of the public eye, went official with their relationship the following year and later married in June 2014 in California.

They went on to welcome their only child, a son, in the fall of 2015.

Their divorce comes after Alexis made waves with a surprise announcement that she’d be stepping away from The Handmaid’s Tale in May 2022.

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” the actress said in a statement that shocked fans of the hit Hulu show.

“I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support,” she added.

The former couple were extremely private with their relationship.

“It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life,” Vincent admitted to Vulture in 2014 about maintaining privacy. “If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”