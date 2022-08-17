Gilmore Girls alum Alexis Bledel and estranged husband Vincent Kartheiser maintained a private relationship until their split in August 2022. The former couple share one child together, whom they welcomed in 2015. Keep reading for everything we know about the Mad Men stars’ son.

How Many Kids Do Alexis and Vincent Have?

While the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star and her ex kept their personal lives on the down low throughout their relationship, one of Alexis’ former costars let their big news slip.

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” Scott Patterson told Glamour in May 2016. Alexis and Scott starred as Rory Gilmore and Luke Danes, respectively, in Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007 before being reunited for Netflix’s revival.

“She’s just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn’t changed at all. She looks the same. We’re comparing notes because my son [born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son,” he spilled while promoting Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. “I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

While their son, whose name was never revealed, was born in the fall of 2015, it is unclear if the former couple welcomed more children in the years since.

How Did Alexis and Vincent Meet?

The former flames met on the set of Mad Men in 2011 as their characters Beth Dawes and Pete Campbell were having an affair. In June 2012, news broke that the costars were dating in real life.

“They have been dating for a few months,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Just nine months later, the Another Day in Paradise actor revealed that he had popped the question. “I’m a very lucky man. I keep saying ‘girlfriend.’ And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’” he told Us Weekly at the season 6 premiere of Mad Men in March 2013.

The two quietly tied the knot during an intimate California wedding in June 2014.

Are Alexis and Vincent Still Together?

In August 2022, after more than eight years of marriage, news broke that the pair had called it quits, with Vincent filing for divorce, Us Weekly first reported.

News of their split and legal separation comes after the Masterminds star submitted his divorce filing with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on Wednesday, August 10, according to online records viewed by In Touch.