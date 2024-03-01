Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested for assault and battery after she got involved in a bar fight, in which she threw a tampon at a staff member, In Touch can confirm.

The altercation took place at a bar called Club Elan in Savannah, Georgia, on February 24. The bar owner called 911 to report that a patron – who was later identified as Alaia, 31 – had been attacking his staff and refusing to leave the establishment, according to a report by TMZ on Friday, March 1.

Authorities spoke with two bouncers and a bartender to hear what had happened when they arrived at the scene, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. All of the employees that were questioned claimed that Alaia had gone into an employees-only bathroom. After she was told she couldn’t go in there and had to use the restrooms that are designated for patrons, she allegedly became violent and was accused of assaulting three staffers.

One security guard claimed that Hailey Bieber’s older sister pulled hair out of his head when he attempted to get control of her, while another guard claimed that she kicked him in the groin.

Meanwhile, a female bartender told police that she tried to handle the situation with Alaia privately by going into the employee bathroom herself. Alaia allegedly told the bartender that she needed to throw up and change her tampon. The bartender said she gave Alaia a moment to get herself together, and checked on her again. However, Alaia seemingly wasn’t ready and hurled a tampon at the employee when she returned to the restroom.

Security was eventually able to get a hold of Alaia and managed to get her out of the building. She was later questioned by police, and claimed her actions were ​self-defense. The influencer also insisted that the whole situation had been blown out of proportion.

Alaia – who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin – was arrested on simple assault, simple battery, battery and trespassing charges. The New York native has not publicly addressed the situation and has stayed quiet on social media following the arrest.

She is next scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

However, her family recently made headlines when Stephen, 57, sparked rumors that Hailey, 27, and her husband, Justin Bieber, are having relationship troubles. After humanitarian Victor Marx took to Instagram to share a video of Justin, 30, singing an acoustic guitar cover of Martin Smith’s “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” on Tuesday, February 27, he wrote about how “folks in high visibility positions” deal with “special challenges.”

Stephen shared the Instagram Reel to his Stories, which led many to believe that the couple is going through a difficult time. While the Born on the Fourth of July actor didn’t add any context to the post, many fans were left worried that the couple is headed for a divorce. Meanwhile, others wondered if Hailey is pregnant with their first child.