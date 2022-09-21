Settling down? Adam Levine has long been one of the hottest celebs in the music industry, and before he tied the knot with Behati Prinsloo in July 2014, the Maroon 5 singer had his fair share of flings, relationships – some short-lived – and rumored hookups.

“There’s two kinds of men. There are men who are f–king misogynist pigs,” the former The Voice coach said in a 2012 interview with Details, per E! News. “And then there are men who just really love women, who think they’re the most amazing people in the world. And that’s me.”

“Maybe the reason I was promiscuous and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much,” Adam continued.

Two years later, the “Girls Like You” singer wed Behati in a stunning ceremony in Mexico. The couple welcomed daughters Dusty Rose in 2016 and Gio Grace in 2018.

Their marriage appeared to be going strong and they even revealed they were expecting baby No. 3 together in September 2022; however, their relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal shortly after confirming their pregnancy.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh dropped a bombshell when she alleged that she had a year-long affair with the Grammy Award-winning artist in a video posted to TikTok on September 19, sharing alleged screenshots Adam had sent her over a period of time.

In one of the alleged messages, he appeared to ask her if she’s okay with him naming his baby after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” read the alleged message.

Adam broke his silence on the allegations on September 20, writing in a statement via his Instagram Story: “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is [sic] all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again,” he continued. “I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

While the dust from the drama is just beginning to settle, take a look back at the musician’s past relationships. Keep scrolling for Adam Levine’s full dating history.