Baby, come back! Aaron Rodgers “regrets losing” ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley and is “trying to win her back,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Aaron and Shailene remain amicable exes and met up for breakfast to talk through their issues,” the insider said, referring to the pair’s most recent outing.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, and the Descendants actress, 30, were spotted sitting down together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 22, per E! News, less than one week after In Touch broke the news of their split.



“[Shailene] still has feelings for him so it is possible that they could give things another go in the future, but as far as I know, right now they’re just friends,” the insider adds.

Despite still caring for Aaron, the Big Little Lies star split from him because he “put football first,” a separate source exclusively told In Touch on February 16.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the insider explained “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Following the news of their split, the football player made it clear that he still cares for Shailene by penning a lengthy Instagram caption about “gratitude.”

“[Shailene], thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Aaron wrote on Tuesday, the same day the duo met up for breakfast. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

While Shailene has not publicly commented on their breakup, the athlete also apologized to the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum in an interview on Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM radio show the same day of his Instagram post.

“One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn’t realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people,” Aaron said. “I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out … I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones.”

The California native was referring to the debacle he found himself in at the end of 2021 when he tested positive for COVID-19 after claiming he was “immunized” three months earlier. Shailene, however, came to his defense when others claimed he broke his quarantine protocol.

“Literally, y’all need to calm the f—k down,” she wrote in an Instagram Story in November 2021, across a photo that looked like Aaron. She then accused people of trying to “disparage” her fiancé by “finding random f—king men on the streets of L.A. and saying it’s him.”

The two started dating at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Aaron later announced their engagement in February 2021 while accepting the Most Valuable Player award at the 10th Annual NFL Honors. Afterward, they appeared to be head-over-heels in love throughout their whirlwind romance. But the reason for breaking off their engagement was due to realizing their “differences,” a separate insider told In Touch on February 17.

“Shailene and Aaron thought knew each other, but they didn’t really,” the source said, adding that they “rushed into an engagement way too early.”