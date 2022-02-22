Speaking out. Aaron Rodgers broke his silence on his split from fiancée Shailene Woodley via Instagram on Monday, February 21.

While sharing some “#MondayNightGratitude” for the “incredible special people in my life,” the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, 38, shared a touching tribute to his ex, 30, including a loved-up photo.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Though Shailene didn’t comment on the post or seemingly respond via her own Instagram, Aaron did get a few celebrity responses. Aaron Paul wrote, “Sending love my friend. Love this,” while Keleigh Sperry sent a prayer hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, In Touch exclusively confirmed the duo broke up. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” one insider revealed. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

They added the NFL star is “an independent guy” and that he “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to the Big Little Lies actress.

Ultimately, Shailene and Aaron “couldn’t make it work,” a second insider divulged. “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

A third source later explained that they “rushed into an engagement way too early.”

“The physical chemistry was there, no doubt about it, but the more time passed, the more they realized their differences. Shailene and Aaron thought knew each other but they didn’t really.”

In November 2021, the couple found themselves in the midst of a scandal when the California native tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted he had never received the vaccine despite claiming he was “immunized.” While the pair initially remained mum amid the backlash, Shailene defended Aaron by telling fans to “calm the f–k down” in an Instagram Story, which featured a photo of a man that many thought was him.

“This is straight-up HILARIOUS,” Shailene wrote at the time, adding that people were “grasping at straws to disparage Aaron” and “finding random f–king men on the streets of L.A. and saying it’s [Aaron].”

Despite her defending her guy, the two sparked breakup rumors one month later and ultimately called it quits. The former flames started dating in 2020, with Aaron referring to Shailene as his fiancée in February 2021 while accepting the Most Valuable Player award at the 10th Annual NFL Honors.