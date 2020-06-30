Spilling secrets. Aaron Hernandez‘s jailhouse lover, Kyle Kennedy, was the last person to see the disgraced NFL star alive before he died by suicide in April 2017. Kennedy now claims Hernandez confessed he was guilty in the double murder case he was acquitted of just days before his death.

“He told me he did,” Kennedy says during the new REELZ special, Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All, airing July 5, when asked if Hernandez committed the crimes. Hernandez was accused of allegedly killing Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado in a drive-by shooting near the Cure Lounge in Boston in July 2012.

Mike George/AP/Shutterstock

Kennedy, who had an intimate relationship with Hernandez while they were both serving time in prison, says Hernandez would often open up to him about the case. “Every day he had to go to court for that. He’d wake up at 4 in the morning, he wouldn’t come back till 5, 6 at night. And he’d be in court all day, he’d come back all stressed out,” Kennedy explains. “I’d have food waiting, he hadn’t eaten all day. He kept telling me he couldn’t sleep at night, I kept asking him what was wrong. He was so worried about not beating that case.”

“He used to tell me like, ‘The kid that testified against me? He was in the passenger seat, he watched me do it. He’s telling them he seen [sic] me do it. How am I gonna beat this?'” Kennedy continues. “And I used to say the same thing to him every day: ‘Have faith.'”

When asked if Hernandez lied during his trial in order to beat the charges, Kennedy responds, “Of course he did. Yeah.”

The former New England Patriots tight end met Kennedy while they were both incarcerated at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts. Hernandez was serving out a life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of a friend, Odin Lloyd, which he started in 2015.

In 2014, while on trial for Lloyd’s death, Hernandez was indicted on murder charges for the deaths of de Abreu and Furtado. The trial for the double murder began in March 2017, one month before Hernandez’s death. Hernandez was acquitted of two murder charges on April 14, 2017, and was found dead in his jail cell on April 19.

Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All premieres on REELZ Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET.