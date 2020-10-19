This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you’ve read a few of our previous CBD cocktails, you know we have a thing for James Bond drinks. However, we’ve yet to go over the most emblematic of 007’s recipes: the Vesper! Unlike the martini and the Americano, the Vesper is the only cocktail that James Bond “invents” in the novel Casino Royale.

As with all our other formulas, we couldn’t help adding a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil to this drink. Hey, this drink does call for a lemon garnish—so why not add a little extra citrusy zing? Trust us; if Ian Fleming were around today, he’d be down with the CBD craze.

CBD Vesper Recipe

Even though Bond had clear instructions for this cocktail, there’s a lot of debate over making an “authentic” Vesper nowadays. The main area of dispute has to do with a wine called Kina Lillet. Today, Kina Lillet is no longer available. Plus, many people feel the current “Lillet Blanc” doesn’t have the same bitter flavor Bond would’ve enjoyed.

Although the Italian Cocci Americano doesn’t have the Lillet name, we feel it has a flavor that’s closer to what Ian Fleming was after. However, if you’re dead-set on using Lillet Blanc, be sure to add a few dashes of bitters for a more authentic flavor.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz gin

½ oz vodka

¼ oz Cocci Americano

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lemon peel

Directions

Pour gin, vodka, Cocci Americano, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for about 10 seconds

Double strain into a chilled glass

Garnish with a lemon peel

If you’ve read Casino Royale, then you’ll notice we’ve taken a bit of liberty interpreting Bond’s measurements. In the original book, Bond asks for three parts gin, one part vodka, and a half measure of Kina Lillet. If you interpret these parts as ounces, then you’re looking at 4 ½ oz of alcohol. That’s more liquor than a Long Island Iced Tea!

Of course, everyone has different tolerance levels, so try the original recipe if you wish. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you!

