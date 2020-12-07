This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Everyone knows that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but what about appletinis? OK, we’ll admit, this martini rendition isn’t “medicinal.” However, there is an easy way you could add a “healthy touch” to this tart treat: squirt a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil!

If you like your appletinis with extra tart, then you’re going to love this tasty CBD cocktail recipe.

CBD Appletini Recipe

The appletini may be one of the most famous fruit-flavored cocktails, but that doesn’t mean there’s a “standard recipe.” Indeed, as you research the vast array of ingredients you could use in an appletini, you might go “bananas!”

While there are as many appletini variations as apple varieties, the standard mix usually includes apple schnapps and vodka. However, if you’re interested in trying a different appletini arrangement, consider a few of these tempting suggestions:

Make an “apple pie martini” with vanilla-infused vodka and a cinnamon stick garnish.

Swap out apple schnapps for apple brandy.

Add more fruity flavors with a berry or pear-infused vodka.

Try caramel-infused vodka for a “candy apple martini.”

Ingredients

1 ½ oz vodka

1 oz apple schnapps

¼ oz lemon juice

¼ oz simple syrup

Dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Apple slices (garnish)

Directions

Pour vodka, apple schnapps, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Drizzle a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with apple slices

Like avocados, apples have a nasty habit of turning brown once exposed to air. Thankfully, there is an easy way you could preserve your apple’s appearance before garnishing your CBD cocktail—drop your slices in lemon juice! The lemon’s acidity helps slow the rate of oxidization, which helps keep your apples looking crisp and clean for a long time.

Super Sweet Without The Sugar – Tribe CBD’s Relaxation Gummies

All this talk of fruit has got us thinking of our CBD Relaxation Gummies. Tribe’s broad-spectrum “berries” contain zero artificial sweeteners. Instead of icky added sugars, each of our gummies contains a generous 10 mg of hemp-derived CBD.

If you’d like to learn more about our CBD Relaxation Gummies, be sure to check here.