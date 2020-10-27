This article was originally published on HempCBDPet.com. To view this original article, click here.

In recent years, CBD is creating quite a buzz in the medical sector. Millions of people are currently using CBD as a remedy for many of the health problems. This raises another important question; does it work for animals also? Studies are showing positive results on the use of CBD on your pets.

What Is Cannabidiol?

Cannabidiol, or CBD in short, is one of the active cannabinoids of the cannabis plant that possesses numerous therapeutic properties. CBD is being used for the past few years in treating several health disorders in humans. It is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid that can reduce your pain, inflammation, etc.

Through numerous studies, it was found that CBD interacts with the cannabinoid receptors present in the endocannabinoid system of the human body. This system allows the smooth regulation of a variety of body functions like sleep, mood, appetite, memory, pain perception, etc. The endocannabinoid system is also present in animals and CBD may also interact with them.

Is CBD Safe For Dogs?

There are several studies that look into the effectiveness of CBD on animals and almost all of them are showing positive results. The ongoing studies are showing that CBD may be beneficial for the treatment of a variety of health disorders your dog may suffer from. None of the studies have shown that CBD could make your pets sick.

Benefits Of CBD For Dogs

Just like us, dogs and other pets also suffer from many health disorders that may need immediate treatment. Mental health disorders like anxiety are very common in dogs. Your dogs may suffer from separation anxiety when you are gone too long. Giving CBD to your dog will help to improve its mood and reduce anxiety.

CBD is also helpful in alleviating pain in your dogs and improve their mobility, which may help in alleviating the anxiety as well. Many vets recommend introducing CBD into your dog’s diet to get rid of some of the digestive issues.

Tips For Giving CBD To Your Dog

You are probably going to give CBD for the first time to your dogs. Therefore, start with a small dosage and see whether there are any allergic reactions. It is better to use CBD oil because you can mix CBD oil with the food and give it to your dog. Always use organic CBD products for your dogs because chemical ingredients in the inorganic CBD products may be harmful to dogs.