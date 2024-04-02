Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
11 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All Part 3 Recap

TLC

‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4 Tell-All Part 3 Recap: Engagements, Dates and First Kisses!

Reality TV
Updated on: Apr 1, 2024 9:05 pm·
By
Picture

From a surprise engagement to a first date, the 90 Day: The Single Life cast reignited their love lives for the world to see and they’re not done yet shocking TLC fans this season!

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off Today View Deal

Fans watched during part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all on April 1, as Chantel Everett, Veronica Rodriguez, Debbie Aguero, Tyray Mollett, John Mendes and Natalie Mordovtseva returned on stage to rehash the issues in their romances and there was no shortage of bombshells.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture