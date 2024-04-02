‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4 Tell-All Part 3 Recap: Engagements, Dates and First Kisses!
From a surprise engagement to a first date, the 90 Day: The Single Life cast reignited their love lives for the world to see and they’re not done yet shocking TLC fans this season!
Deal of the DayThis Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off Today View Deal
Fans watched during part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all on April 1, as Chantel Everett, Veronica Rodriguez, Debbie Aguero, Tyray Mollett, John Mendes and Natalie Mordovtseva returned on stage to rehash the issues in their romances and there was no shortage of bombshells.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6