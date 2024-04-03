90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm defended himself after he admitted he didn’t want to have sex with his love interest, Luisa.

Tim, 43, was questioned by costars John Mcmanus and Jamal Menzies about his hesitation to be intimate with Luisa in a teaser clip for Monday, April 8, tell-all episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight..

“I got to be honest, Tim, you know, it’s kind of hard to believe,” John, 39, began. “You just don’t jump or bump. You know what I’m saying? I understand you’re from the South, bro, but I’ve been to Texas, and they jump bones … Well, you know, it’s just, you know, I understand, but I don’t.”

Jamal, who butted heads with Tim when he was dating the longtime reality star’s best friend Veronica Rodriguez, admitted he was also confused. “I was like, ‘Tim bagged Luisa?’ I was like, kind of impressed. I was like, ‘Why is he not going to kiss her?'” he said.

Tim fired back by agreeing that Luisa is beautiful, though insisted that his lack of interest had nothing to do with rumors about his sexuality. Many fans have speculated that Tim is gay over the years, which he has denied on several occasions.

“It’s just so funny that every time I sit on the stage, that’s all we focus on,” Tim said. “Like, it’s the biggest deal in the world. It’s like, ‘Why didn’t you try to have sex with this girl?'”

Luisa then weighed in to say that it’s “normal” to want to kiss and be physical with people you’re dating, noting that Tim “didn’t want anything.”

“But does that make me a bad person?” he responded.

Luisa went on to insist that she did like Tim, though grew sick of him making excuses for why he couldn’t see her. “I have invited him so many times,” the Colombia native said. “He all the time, he says he’s sick. His back, his mouth, his jaw. His best friend broke a leg, so he cannot make it with me.”

The pair originally met online, though reconnected when they ran into each other at a singles’ event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However, their relationship got off to a rough start when Luisa admitted she felt Tim viewed her more as a friend than a romantic partner. “Like, Tim, kiss me, touch me,” she joked during the February 5 episode. “I feel like he had a barrier. I don’t know why. Not because of me. Because I really like him.”