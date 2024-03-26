90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner slammed Debbie Aguero for “rude” comments she made toward her boyfriend, Sarper Güven, during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all.

“She was rude and it was uncalled for,” Shekinah, 41, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 26, alongside a clip of Sarper’s tell-all appearance. “But my baby remained polite and showed class when attacked.”

The California native concluded that she was “proud” of Sarper, 43, adding, “And he is a beast (but not in the way she probably meant it lol)”

Hours later, Sarper reposted his girlfriend’s post via his Instagram Stories, writing, “I’m a beast who respect elder people, grannies even they are at a phase that not be able to notice what they say [sic].”

TLC

Sarper made a guest appearance during part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, which aired on March 18. The Tunisia native, who is known for sleeping with more than 2,500 women, returned to give Tyray Mollett sex advice after the Modesto native revealed he was still a virgin at 33 years old.

“Sex is like a plane, a flight, and you are the captain, as a man, and the woman is the passenger. So the captain comes before the flight, ‘Hello passengers for this flight, and this is my first time, in my career,’” Sarper explained via video call, telling Tyray that he shouldn’t be “proud” of still being a virgin. “The passengers will say, ‘What the f–k is going on here?’ So you will have to find other passengers to make some test flights. If you can’t find them, hire them.”

While costar John McManus agreed that Tyray, 33, needed to have sex multiple times to be confident in the bedroom, Debbie, 67, slammed their comments and said the act then becomes “meaningless.”

“Sarper you need to do some self-examination. You acting like a dog and you’re trying to teach this honorable man to act like a beast,” the Georgia native clapped back. “You know, you’re a beast. What did your parents teach you? At least respect your mother and father and don’t brag about screwing 2,500 women.”

Debbie asked Sarper to not “pollute and corrupt somebody innocent and honorable.”

Sarper simply replied that it was his life to do as he pleased. “Debbie, we are not the same. We are totally different,” he calmly addressed her. “You are too old for me to be disrespectful to you, so I’m not saying anything.”