90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Güven dropped a major bombshell while discussing potentially having children with Shekinah Garner.

Sarper, 43, shared that he welcomed a secret child during the Monday, November 6, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when he was a teenager. After noting that he’s never met his child, he shared that his son would be about 25.

The TLC personality explained that he had a one-night stand when he was 18 and learned that the woman was pregnant via email. Sarper admitted he was scared and felt he was too young to be a parent, so he deleted the email and got rid of the contact information for his baby’s mother.

Sarper has since had a change of heart and is now looking for his son. However, the only information he has is the first name of the mother.

After admitting the shocking news, viewers watched Sarper and Shekinah, 41, disagree over their hopes to have children. While Shekinah said she’s done having kids, Sarper said he feels differently.

“This is always in my mind to talk about child issue with Shekinah,” he explained in a confessional. “But I was waiting for the right moment. I wasn’t hoping that she soon will ask that that kind of questions to her. Of course I want a child for myself.”

Shekinah – who is the mother to daughter Sofie, 15 – stated that she’s always been open about not wanting to have kids. “Oh my God, you’re so against everything. All your genetics, all your money, everything you have, you transfer it to him or her and it goes on like this,” he responded.

Sarper then claimed that Shekinah’s lack of interest in having children with him felt like an insult to their relationship. “If you love someone, especially in a relationship, you want a kid from him or her. I mean, it’s so simple,” he told the producers. “We have to plan something for the future.”

The couple – who made their reality TV debut in August – matched on a dating app while Shekinah was on vacation in Sarper’s native Turkey. The mother of one explained that they instantly hit it off, adding that she appreciated that he put extra effort into his appearance for their first date.

“You know how people usually say, ‘You had me at hello?’ Sarper had me at highlighter,” Shekinah said in a confessional during the August 28 episode. “He was wearing highlighter on our first date. And I noticed it down the bridge of his nose, and I was like, ‘This man is wearing makeup. He’s wearing makeup on a date with me. That is so cute!’”

TLC

Shekinah and Sarper then took a major step in their relationship when the aesthetician moved to Turkey. “My attraction and connection with Sarper is so strong that I’m willing to leave this entire life that I’ve built in Los Angeles to go and be with him,” she recalled.

During the September 4 episode, Shekinah’s ex Berto Matta expressed his disapproval when she revealed she was moving to Turkey without Sofie. However, Shekinah assured Berto that she would come back to the United States every five weeks when their daughter had a break from boarding school.

Berto admitted he didn’t like the plan and accused Shekinah of not making Sofie a priority.