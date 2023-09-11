90 Day Fiance star Shekinah Garner’s ex-boyfriend Berto Matta has a long history of criminal and financial issues, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Berto, 68, has had a total of 16 homes go into foreclosure in California, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch.

Additionally, he has had seven judgement liens and state tax liens in California since 2004. In 2004, he owed a state tax lien of $1,300, as well as a judgement lien of $5,920 in 2005, a civil judgement lien in 2006 for $936, a judgement lien in 2007 for $1,416, a state tax lien for $3,988 in 2015 and another for $16,482 in 2017.

Not only does Berto have a lengthy history of financial issues, but he has been the subject of 55 criminal filings – though most of them are vehicular incidents. Notably, Berto was convicted for contracting without license and fraudulent use of contractor’s license numb in 2005, according to paperwork viewed by In Touch.

Before Shekinah, 41, made her reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she was in a relationship with Berto. The pair began dating when she was 23 and remained together for four years. Shekinah and Berto welcomed their daughter shortly before they split.

They have remained in each other’s lives as coparents, though Shekinah revealed Berto missed a lot of their daughter’s life because he lived in Costa Rica for nine years while running a hotel there. The TV personality noted that her ex’s absence was a reminder of why their relationship didn’t work out.

During the September 4 episode, Berto learned Shekinah was moving from Los Angeles to Turkey to be with her boyfriend, Sarper Güven.

She explained that she wanted her daughter to know what a healthy relationship looks like and assured Berto that she would come back to the United States every five weeks during their child’s breaks from boarding school.

However, Berto admitted he wasn’t thrilled with the plan and told the cameras that Shekinah has made “mistakes” with the men she has dated in the past. He then accused his ex of not making their daughter a priority.

TLC

The mother of one previously opened up about her romance with Sarper, 43, during the August 28 episode. At the time, she explained that they matched on a dating app while she was visiting Turkey with a friend. They instantly hit it off during their first date, while Shekinah admitted she appreciated that the model put extra effort into his appearance to impress her.

“You know how people usually say, ‘You had me at hello?’ Sarper had me at highlighter,” she said in a confessional during her debut episode. “He was wearing highlighter on our first date. And I noticed it down the bridge of his nose, and I was like, ‘This man is wearing makeup. He’s wearing makeup on a date with me. That is so cute!’”