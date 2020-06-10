Paola Mayfield Reveals She Wants to 'Homeschool' Axel and Claps Back at Anti-Vax Claims

Don’t mess with this mama! 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield revealed her plans to “homeschool” her son, Axel, while shutting down anti-vax claims on Wednesday, June 10.

The TV personality was aiming to share a life update, but quickly found herself in the hot seat over the reading materials spotted in her new Instagram post. Critical Vaccine Studies and How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor were two of the books seen on her table.

When one of her followers threatened to hit the “unfollow” button, the brunette beauty fired back and shut down criticism of her desire to expand her knowledge.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

“Your ignorance is showing. Doctors with Ph.D. and MD wrote these books, so tell me how much do you know compared to them? Nothing wrong with learning more about it and stop with stupid anti-vax comments just [because] a parent [wants] to know more and have the right to make decisions. Doesn’t make it anti-anything,” Paola replied in the comments section.

The TV personality has been an open book about the topic, having shared that her baby boy had his first vaccination back in March. “[My husband] Russ Mayfield has been reading The Vaccine Book. We have decided that we want to give our son specific vaccinations and avoid potential risks and side effects,” she wrote at the time. Paola later spoke out about the same topic again in a Q&A.

When asked for her thoughts in May, the star said people “have the right to choose what they want and what they feel is safe for their loved ones without being judged!” She also cleared the air about her views, adding, “I’m not anti-vax, but believe me, I will do my research before putting something in my little one!”

Courtesy Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Paola and Russ welcomed their first child on January 1, 2019 and he’s already growing up so fast. The reality star and her hubby both like the idea of homeschooling their son in the future, especially since she often works at home.

The mother of one earns a living as a certified personal trainer, a nutrition coach and Zumba instructor.

“I’m working more now as I’m offering private workout sessions in Miami,” Paola shared in her caption. “And busy is good!”