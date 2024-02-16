After weeks of speculation online, 90 Day Fiancé stars Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield are responding to split rumors in an exclusive statement shared with In Touch.

“Paola and Russ have not made any official decisions in regard to their marriage,” the couple’s rep, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch. “They are continually making steps to work on their relationship.”

The reality stars revealed that they’re working on their marriage after fans started speculating that they are headed towards a split earlier in February. Paola, 36, sparked rumors when she dodged a question about Russ, 36, in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts shared on February 2. “Haven’t seen you post in a while. How’s the family?” one person commented. “How’s the wrestling coming around?”

“Axel is growing stronger and healthy,” she responded about their son, 5, before giving a cryptic response about her marriage. She wrote, “Russ and I, well …”

The brief comment caused a stir among fans, with many wondering if she “ditched” Russ. “I hope and pray you and Russ are still together. I think you guys make an amazing couple,” another fan commented on the post. “Just sometimes you have to allow him to be a man. But that’s the Latina in you. Spanish women are very strong lol.”

The professional wrestler continued to fuel speculation that there was trouble in paradise by insisting she wasn’t “stopping him from being who he wants to be.” Paola continued, “I am actually pushing him and giving him the motivation he needs, but we get tired of that sometimes.”

Paola and Russ – who tied the knot in 2013 – made their franchise debut during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014. They continued to document the several ups and down in their relationship on spinoffs including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Meanwhile, the Colombia native revealed that she and Russ were supposed to appear on the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort. She previously explained during an exclusive interview with In Touch that “it didn’t work,” despite their willingness to appear on the show that followed fan favorite couples as they gave their relationships one final shot. However, Paola concluded it was probably for the best that they weren’t involved in the “drama” of the spinoff.

“I don’t think I have something like that … to drop, like something that interesting,” ​she continued. “It’s a bittersweet, like, you know what? I’m glad I didn’t do it. I didn’t have enough for that to cover, like, compared to what I’m seeing.”