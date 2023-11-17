90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield and her husband, Russ Mayfield, ​almost made their return to the TLC franchise on the spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort, she exclusively tells In Touch in a video interview.

“I was supposed to be on The Last Resort,” Paola, 36, reveals to In Touch. “But it didn’t work. It didn’t work.”

​The Columbia native says this is probably for the best, as she feels her relationship struggles with Russ pale in comparison to the “drama” she has seen play out on the spinoff show.

“I don’t think I have something like that … to drop, like something that interesting,” ​Paola continues. “It’s a bittersweet, like, you know what? I’m glad I didn’t do it. I didn’t have enough for that to cover, like, compared to what I’m seeing.”

Despite her appreciation for the TLC franchise, don’t expect Paola and Russ to share everything about their lives together on TV in the future. When speaking about 90 Day: The Last Resort couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa — who shared their struggles with infidelity on the show’s season — Paola is firm.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“But you know what, I’m gonna say this — there is no money. There is not enough money in this world for me to actually drop that bomb on a show.”

Sitting out the spinoff, Paola realized, opened the door for other opportunities. “And that’s OK because I did something else,” she tells In Touch.

The “something else” Paola is referring to is The GOAT, a reality competition show that will pit “legends of reality television” against each other for the title of “greatest reality show contestant of all time.” Paola will join host Daniel Tosh as a contestant on the show, on which she will compete against ​Bravolebrity Kristen Doute, former Hole in the Wall host Teck Holmes, and ​former The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Jill Zarin, among others.

While the Amazon FreeVee series does not yet have a release date, the TLC star teases what fans can expect from her on the show — on which she will appear without Russ.

TLC/YouTube

“It’s not about me and Russ finally not gonna be yelling at, but maybe I’m gonna be yelling at other people. Who knows. That’s me.”

Paola continues, “It’s gonna be a hell of a show. I’m so excited for it, to be honest. I’m very, very excited because I feel like people are gonna be able to see a different side of me.”

The reality star hasn’t forgotten her roots, though. “I love being part of 90 Day Fiancé,” she tells In Touch about the TLC franchise, which she says she “grew up with.” She continues, “Look, I’m always grateful for the franchise because they opened the door for me to be where I am right now.”

“If they call me back, I’ll definitely do it,” she adds.

TLC/YouTube

Paulo and Russ made their TLC debut on 90 Day Fiancé‘s first season, which aired in January 2014. The ups and downs of the couple’s rollercoaster relationship have since been documented on several spinoffs in the franchise, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games.