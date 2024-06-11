90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi broke his silence on claims he “scammed” wife Angela Deem to get to America.

The TLC personality, 35, shared a motivational message via Instagram on Monday, June 10, captioning a selfie post, “I hope … Yesterday reminds you how strong you were. Today proves you how capable you are, and Tomorrow tells you how fantastic you can be.”

Fans in the comments were split on their responses. One user in particular slammed the Nigeria native for his actions on the June 9 episode of season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“I was rooting for you but after tonight’s episode, I do believe you scammed Angela,” the viewer wrote.

Courtesy of Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

Michael directly responded to the comment, writing, “Bring your proof and if not, don’t ever tell me such.” Another follower asked him if he could finally “talk about what really happened,” to which he simply replied, “No.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Fans watched during the June 9 episode of the spinoff as Angela, 58, and Michael discussed their looming visa situation. Angela criticized her husband for changing the location of their visa interview and dismissing her to go home after she said she couldn’t stay in Nigeria for another two weeks.

“You’ve been shady man. Doing all this s–t by yourself like it’s your visa only, then telling me I can leave. Like who does that?” Angela told him over a meal. “Matter of fact, let me see your phone.”

After taking possession of his phone, Angela discovered that Michael had been saving money and that he was an administrator for a group called “Paradise Men.”

“When I look at the name ‘Paradise Man’ right there is giving me ‘What the hell is this?’” the mom of two explained in a private confessional. “That looks like they’re scamming people from the U.S. with women in a ‘Men’s Paradise’ for visas? What the f–k? Right now, I feel like, he knows when that visas coming, he wants me to go home, so he can get his opportunity to the U.S. without me.”

TLC

Michael argued that he “helped people” with information in the group and wanted to assist others with their transition to the United States.

“The reason why it’s called the ‘Paradise Men’ group, is because, you know, you going to the U.S., ‘land of free’ you know, like the U.S. is a paradise,” Michael told cameras. “That’s all.”

While Angela and Michael are currently documenting their visa journey on the franchise, the Georgia native revealed Michael arrived in the United States on December 23, 2023. However, their happiness was short-lived. In February, just two months after Michael’s arrival, Angela reported her husband missing.

Michael was located three days later after he contacted police through a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed.

Michael has remained silent about his disappearance and reappeared on social media in May after taking a two-month hiatus. Angela and Michael seemingly haven’t reconciled, as Angela continues to slam her estranged husband through social media posts.

On June 10, Angela reposted an article via Instagram titled, “Why Angela Deem Will Have the Last Laugh After Michael IIesanmi Split.”

“Don’t care what no 1 says, no one deserves this s–t under false pretenses,” she captioned the upload.