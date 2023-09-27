90 Day Fiancé alum Kara Rojer (née Bass) is launching her music career with an emotional tune and video starring her husband, Guillermo Rojer, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“It’s kind of like a breakup song,” Kara, 30, shares during a video interview with In Touch. “It’s called ‘On My Own’ and it’s just about being on your own and being way better than before.”

While noting that Gullermo, 23, will be in the music video, she explains that the video will see the couple “pretending to break up.”

“I just thought it’s a breakup song, but I don’t want to cast a rando,” Kara shares. “And I knew that I could have him be available when I needed him to be.”

Despite being happily married, Kara says it wasn’t uncomfortable to sing a breakup song to Guillermo because he’s used to her “crazy antics” and “he’s just in it for the ride.”

Kara also opens up about the genre of her debut song, which is Latin music. “I think a lot of people know my husband is Venezuelan and the Latin community where I’m from has had a huge impact on my life,” she says. “And so I wanted to do something that felt like it represented me.”

Kara adds that the Bachata genre, which is a fusion of English and Spanish, “is something that I thought would be really fun and true to me, but also very welcome in the music industry right now.”

The TLC personality used to be a competitive Bachata dancer, so she says the genre is “very close” to her.

Kara and Guillermo made their reality TV debut during season 9 in April 2022. They first met when Kara was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, where he happened to be working. The pair hit it off and exchanged numbers before Kara eventually moved to the Dominican Republic to be with Guillermo. After eight months of living together, Guillermo proposed, and Kara returned to the United States to begin the process of obtaining his K-1 visa.

The reality stars got married in July 2021, while they welcomed baby No. 1, son Nicolas, in December 2022.

While talking to In Touch, Kara – who is represented by Dominique Enchinton of Dominion Talent House – gushes about motherhood and shares that her communication with Guillermo improved “almost immediately” after Nicolas was born.

Courtesy of Kara Bass/Instagram

After noting “there are so many things that have to be done and so many important things that need to be taken care of” after welcoming a baby, Kara says that their communication “evolved” in “a really great direction.”

“I feel like the love is so much more profound when you’ve created a life together with someone,” she continues. “I feel like he loves me so much more deeply than ever before because we share such a magical little being together. “

Reporting by Nate Grant.