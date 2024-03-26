90 Day Fiance’s Kalani’s BF Dallas Asks for Her Ring Size

Are wedding bells in the future for Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez? The 90 Day Fiancé star’s boyfriend hinted at an engagement by asking for her ring size in an Instagram post.

Dallas, 29, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 25, to share a Reel of a traditional Samoan recipe. Over the video, the California native wrote, “When I wake up in the AM and I see a plate right in front of me … remind [me] again what’s your ring size?” Dallas added three sets of eye emojis and tagged Kalani, 35.

Those who watched 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in January 2023 and aired from August to October 2023, know how Kalani and Dallas’ love story began. At the time, she was still with her now-estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa. Kalani explained during The Last Resort’s premiere that, during a fall 2022 trip to visit his native Samoa, Asuelu, 28, cheated on her by having oral sex with another woman at a bar.

To make up for his infidelity, Asuelu gave Kalani a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. She met Dallas and used her pass to kiss him, but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Additionally, Kalani developed feelings for Dallas and stayed in touch with him, even during her time at the couple’s retreat with Asuelu.

Throughout the rest of The Last Resort, Kalani revealed other bombshells about her relationship with Asuelu, including that he cheated on her at least 12 times and during both of her pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy. She became fed up with her marriage and spent a night away from the resort with Dallas. Ultimately, Kalani and Asuelu decided to get divorced, allowing her to become more serious with Dallas.

Dallas Nuez/Instagram

Kalani teased Dallas on social media as The Last Resort aired. Finally, after the finale, she made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of her boyfriend from behind as he emerged from the ocean. “I waited a year for this,” she wrote over the photo before tagging his Instagram for the first time.

After celebrating their first Christmas and New Year’s together, Kalani and Dallas celebrated one year as a couple on February 6. Kalani shared a photo of her and her man sharing a kiss on the beach at sunset, but she covered their faces with a cake sticker that had their anniversary date on it. She also included a “Happy Anniversary” sticker.

Weeks later, Dallas took to his Instagram page to give Kalani a rare shout-out.

“Damn. I got a big ass head,” he wrote alongside another kissing photo. “Thank you for everything that you do, you’re my everything and I’m so grateful that we met.”