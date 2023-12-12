Julio Moya has a new girlfriend following his split from Kirsten Schoemaker. The TLC star broke the news during part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special on Monday, December 11.

During the tell-all, Kirsten, 25, called Julio, 28, out for allegedly having sex with another woman during their relationship. The New York native admitted to meeting someone else before he and Kirsten split, but said he did not seek her out. He then confirmed that he is now dating this woman, although he did not reveal her identity. Kirsten accused her ex of “lying” about the timeline to “cover up” for himself.

The bombshell confession came after Julio accused Kirsten of cheating on him during part one of the tell-all. She denied the allegations, insisting that she never even kissed the man he was accusing her of being unfaithful with.

Courtesy of YouTube

Julio stood his ground in part two when he showed a video recording of himself confronting Kirsten about the situation. In the footage, she admitted that she “f–ked up,” but she said she did not have a relationship with anyone else. The Netherlands native even called the man in question and he also denied that they had a relationship.

The ups and downs of Julio and Kirsten’s relationship were documented on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The pair’s struggles began when Julio said he would move from New York to the Netherlands to be with Kirsten, but failed to inform his family of his plans. When he finally shared the news with them, he began to rethink the move due to his family’s skepticism.

After lots of arguments about their living situation, Kirsten demanded a timeline from Julio about when he would relocate. He was unable to provide a specific timeframe for the move and suggested that they break up instead.

“I think me and Kirsten were living in a fantasy world for a lot of our relationship,” Julio explained. “You know, the last couple of months have been difficult. If things were going better with me and Kirsten, we would have been able to make it work.”

The exes first connected on Instagram and met in person for the first time when Julio traveled to the Netherlands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way drama will continue to unfold when the third and final part of the season 5 tell-all airs on December 18.