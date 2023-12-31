Jesse Meester is going to be a dad! The 90 Day Fiancé alum announced on Saturday, December 30, that he’s expecting baby No. 1 with his pregnant girlfriend.

“The greatest gift for 2024 we have received,” Jesse, 31, wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend’s baby bump. He also confirmed that the little one is a boy by including the hashtag “#babyboy” in the post. The announcement came among other recent pictures from the holiday season.

The luxury realtor did not tag his girlfriend in the post and her identity is unknown. Fans in the comments section were shocked by the pregnancy announcement, with many noting that they thought Jesse was still in a relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona.

“Who’s this gal? And where’s Jeniffer?” one person wrote. Another added, “I thought you were still with a certain Colombian,” while someone else commented, “What happened with Jeniffer?” However, amid the confusion, fans were thrilled for the former TLC star, with hundreds of congratulatory comments flooding in after he shared the post.

Jesse and Jeniffer, 29, started dating in 2021 after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with different romantic partners. They then appeared as a couple on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, which premiered in November 2021.

However, by September 2022, the pair had split. A rep for Jeniffer confirmed the breakup to In Touch, but hinted that there was a chance for a reconciliation.

“Jesse and Jen are currently separated due to their personal agendas, they had to temporarily distance from each other geographically to focus on their projects and work,” the rep explained. “They love each other deeply and will always care and protect their bond.”

Days before the breakup confirmation, fans began speculating that there was trouble in paradise for the pair when Jesse posted a cryptic TikTok. “You don’t know pain until you’re sad wondering why the person you loved would do you like that,” he shared.

Jesse was previously in a relationship with Darcey Silva, which was documented on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 and 2018. Jeniffer was on season 3 of the same show with ex Tim Malcolm in 2019. She and Jesse got together after she slid into his DMs, although it took a year for him to see her initial message and write back.