90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is seemingly loved-up! The TLC personality shared a photo of her holding the hand of an unidentified man amid rumors she split from her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

“Daddy issues,” Jasmine, 37, captioned the snap on Wednesday, June 5. In the photo, the Panama native wore a large bow ring on her index finger as she firmly held someone’s hand across a picnic table.

While Jasmine did not identify her companion, rumors ignited last month that the 90 Day Fiancé alum cheated on Gino, 54, with a man she met at a Michigan gym. According to a 90 Day Fiancé fan page, the Michigan native kicked Jasmine out of their home once he discovered the affair in November 2023 and she has been living with the unidentified man ever since.

As evidence of the affair, the account shared photos of Jasmine and the man she allegedly cheated with, both uploading pictures of the same food with similar table settings. In another slide, the reality TV personality posed in lingerie on a comforter covered with rose petals, while another photo featured the TLC star lounging on a blue couch.

“A close source of the new boyfriend has confirmed he has been using the same bedroom comforter for years and that is what she is laying on in with rose petals,” the fan account added in the caption.

Hours after the rumors ignited on social media, Jasmine broke her silence and addressed rumors that she cheated on Gino.

Courtesy of Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

“My social media is for promoting the brands I work with including my own vegan protein, not address any nonsense gossip,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 23. “Book my cameos, subscribe to my OnlyFans and buy my protein. I love you all.”

Gino and Jasmine have stayed silent about their current relationship status, likely due to their ongoing appearances on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During the spinoff, Jasmine was adjusting to her new home in the United States and was at odds with Gino for not properly filing the visa paperwork for her two sons living in Panama.

In a more recent development, Jasmine accused Gino of “controlling her” as he managed the couple’s finances. “Back in Panama, I used to be like a super independent person. For me it is also, to be so codependent of him, I feel like when I was a teenager,” the mom of two said explained during the June 2 episode. “And whatever I wanted to do, I have to ask him, ask permission, to beg.”