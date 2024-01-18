90 Day Fiancé star David Dangerfield is asking for assistance from TLC fans after sharing a GoFundMe to help raise funds to buy a home for him and his fiancée, Sheila Mangubat.

“To live in a home with my family is a dream come true, however I’m hesitant because I’m worried my job and current salary will not allow me to afford a home,” David, 42, wrote in the description of the fundraiser, shared via Instagram on January 13. “Please help my family so we can be together.”

The TLC personality explained that he worked two jobs, one as a janitor at a casino and another stocking shelves at a grocery store, but his salary alone was still not enough to “purchase a good home for our family.”

“Despite all the challenges we’ve faced, Sheila and I have a very strong love and bond,” the Nebraska native concluded. “We want to live together with her son in safe home.”

Fans were first introduced to David’s relationship with Sheila, 33, during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered on TLC in June 2023. The pair, who met on a website for deaf singles, communicated every day for two years before his trip to meet her for the first time in person was documented for the franchise.

While their online chemistry quickly translated into real life, David was overwhelmed when Sheila brought him home to meet her family and saw the conditions of her home, which had been previously destroyed after suffering a fire and typhoon. David was aware of the damage but also noted that sewage water was running everywhere, making their home smell of feces and urine.

Sadly, only one day after David’s visit, tragedy struck and Sheila lost her mother, Remedios Mangubat, after she fell down the stairs in their family’s home. Following her mother’s death, Sheila asked David for money to pay for renovations in her house because she didn’t have a job. However, she was “embarrassed” because she didn’t want him to think she was only dating him for money.

“I am not rich,” David responded, noting that he couldn’t afford to help with everything. “That’s why I work two jobs and it’s still hard.”

David won the affection of Sheila’s son, Jhonreil, during his overseas trip and asked the mother of one to marry him while on a beach getaway.

Despite the Philippines native accepting his proposal, the pair remained in a long-distance relationship as David had to return to the States.

“I’ve never found true love and now with Sheila I finally have it,” he explained on the September 3, 2023, episode. “I believe in our relationship and I hope Sheila believes in it too. This will decide our future.”