90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Reveals Plastic Surgery After Divorce

90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett has long combatted plastic surgery rumors, but the Atlanta native recently admitted to some cosmetic enhancements following her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

While the TLC personality, 32, hasn’t exactly gone under the knife, she revealed via an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, January 9, that she has enhanced her smile through lip fillers.

In another slide, a fan asked if Chantel had undergone a breast augmentation surgery, to which she replied, “No.”

Fans have watched Chantel’s glow-up over the years since her debut, alongside her ex-husband, 32, on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. The aesthetics nurse first addressed the breast augmentation rumors during her run on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After in November 2020.

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

“Always had boobs,” she captioned a photo of herself as a teen via her Instagram Stories. “Then I grew up.” The reality TV alum went on to share a throwback picture from 2009 next to a photo taken in 2019, with her chest appearing to be the same size in both pictures.

Despite shutting down fan speculation, Chantel believed in doing whatever “makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.”

“Working out, makeup, even surgery. People keep asking about ‘my surgeries,’” The Family Chantel alum continued. “I just wanted to make it known that I have not had any, but do believe [in] having the confidence to do what makes you feel beautiful.”

Chantel is currently documenting her jump back into the dating pool on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. The series — which premiered on January 1 — documented the newly-single divorcee as she ventured off overseas to find her “Greek God” six months after her split from Pedro.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage in May 2022 and claimed in the filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Six weeks after Pedro filed his documents, the 90 Day: The Single Life star filed her own counterclaims and accused her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, Chantel claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The pair finalized their divorce during season 5 of The Family Chantel, which premiered in October 2023.

“When Pedro filed for divorce, the rug was definitely ripped out from under me and the wind knocked out of me,” Chantel told producers during her 90 Day: The Single Life debut. “My entire fantasy of what I had for my life and my marriage was shattered.”