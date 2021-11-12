90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson has met someone new, but she “had to tell” her mystery boyfriend that she was on the reality TV series, Ashley, 35, exclusively tells In Touch.

“He just kind of laughed about it,” she adds of his reaction. “He’s never watched it or anything.”

While she admits she hasn’t introduced her new beau to her children yet, the pair, who met through a friend and have been dating for a “couple of months,” just took a trip together to St. Louis to see Luke Combs in concert, a getaway that Ashley says “was so much fun.”

Sharing photos of her trip on Instagram, she called it a “baecation,” and while she has not revealed the identify of her boyfriend, she called him “my person” in the caption.

Ashley’s new romance comes after the finalization of her divorce from Jay Smith in March 2021, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

The blonde beauty most recently filed for divorce for the third time in October 2020 because Jay allegedly was unfaithful, an insider revealed to In Touch exclusively in December of that year.

Ashley confirmed she refiled for divorce in December 2020 and that she filed the paperwork one month after publicly announcing their split via Instagram in September of that year.

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

Ashley filed for divorce from Jay — whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith — the first time in January 2019 after eight months of marriage before withdrawing the paperwork two weeks later.

Ashley the filed again in April 2019, and while they were separated, Jay moved on in a new relationship. Following Jay ending that relationship in January 2020, Ashley and Jay reunited and said they “ripped up” their divorce docs in March 2020.

Eventually, Jay signed the latest paperwork, and the official divorce decree was completed on March 11, 2021.

The Pennsylvania native took to Instagram in March 2021 to share an update with fans on the dissolution of her marriage. “If you’re noticing I look happier and a little bit lighter it could be the lipo or it could be that I have a ton of baggage off my shoulders. This death sentence of a marriage is officially over,” she wrote at the time.