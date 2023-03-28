Everything the Duggar Family Has Said About Josh ​as He Serves Time in Prison: Quotes

The Duggar family hasn’t publicly spoken much about Josh Duggar since he began serving time in prison.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar‘s eldest son was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. However, the second charge was dropped during the former reality star’s sentencing hearing ​in May 2022, when he was sentenced to serve 12.5 years.

Josh was originally scheduled to be released on August 12, 2032, from Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas, In Touch previously reported. However, In Touch previously reported. However, In Touch confirmed that his release date had been pushed back an additional 41 days after he was moved to the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly possessing a cell phone.

While several Duggar family members issued statements after Josh was found guilty, many of the former TLC stars have chosen to remain quiet about their family member as he serves time in prison.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” Jim Bob and Michelle wrote on their blog, The Duggar Family, at the time. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].”

Their statement continued, “In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Meanwhile, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) said she supported the jurors’ decision in an Instagram Stories post in December 2022. “Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh. We were able to sit through the trial and hear the evidence for ourselves,” she told her followers. “We agree with the judicial system’s verdict, and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material. Our hearts break for all CSAM victims.”

Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has been particularly quiet about her husband’s imprisonment.

In January 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that she is “constantly praying” about their marriage. “Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the family insider revealed. “She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

