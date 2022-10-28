Family of five. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik asked her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, to get a vasectomy while they were expecting baby No. 3.

In a teaser for season 2 of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren, 34, and Alexei, 34, prepared to welcome their third child, daughter Ariel Raya, who was born in September.

While attending a doctor’s appointment, a pregnant Loren asked, “After I have this baby, do you recommend a vasectomy for Alex?”

“He definitely thinks Alex should get a vasectomy,” she later said in a joint confessional with her husband. However, Alexei disagreed by adding, “No, he doesn’t. No man thinks that.”

TLC

Loren’s interest in Alexei getting a vasectomy likely won’t surprise fans, as the reality stars exclusively told In Touch in June that baby No. 3 would be their last. “And we don’t know the gender,” Alexei shared at the time. “We’re not finding out. Because this is the last one. We’re done. I’m done.”

The couple announced they were expecting their third child together in a joint Instagram post in May. “Happy Early Mother’s Day We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren wrote alongside a picture of the happy family, in which she displayed her baby bump. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!”

They became parents of three when Loren gave birth to Ariel on September 9.

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive,” Alexei gushed on social media at the time.

The clip for the upcoming season also teased Loren and Alexei’s trip to Israel with their sons Asher Noah, 13 months and Shai Josef, 2, and Loren’s parents. The vacation marks the first time the couple went back to Israel since their wedding in September 2015.

While abroad, Loren and Alexei consider moving to Israel. However, her parents quickly shut down the idea.

“There’s no way I’m ever gonna support this before you speak to an attorney. I want to know who legally has the rights to those children,” Loren’s dad told Alexei.

When the Ukraine native insisted that he and Loren would not consult “a divorce attorney,” her father said he was “done” with the conversation.

Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 will premiere on TLC on Monday, December 12.