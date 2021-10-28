90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima sounded off about her former mother-in-law Debbie Johnson’s daring new makeover for her upcoming appearance on TLC’s The Single Life.

“Do you love mother Debbie’s new look? She looks gorgeous,” one social media user asked the former TV personality, 35, in a Q&A on Thursday, October 28.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima

“Yes, but I don’t like the red hair,” Larissa replied via Instagram Stories, explaining her stance on Debbie’s transformation. “I don’t like blue or purple, but it’s beautiful [on] other people, it’s just my personal choice,” she added. Larissa said she “would love to see” Debbie with highlighted brown hair or blonde hair next.

The Brazil native, who was married to Debbie’s son, Colt Johnson, from June 2018 to April 2019, shared her reaction one day after Debbie unveiled her new look.

“I have a total makeover here. I got [a] new hairstyle. I have long, red hair. I also have a [butterfly] tattoo — brand new,” the reality star, 69, told Us Weekly. “I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”

Debbie is ready to give love another chance months after Colt, 36, announced he remarried in May 2021, tying the knot with friend-turned-fiancé Vanessa Guerra. As for Debbie, she and Colt’s late father, Harley Johnson, were married for 27 years before his death.

Shutterstock; TLC

“I decided to sort of start my life over and take it seriously, you might say, and see what’s out there and give it a shot,” Debbie added about her new reality TV pursuit. “So, they let me be on Single Life to see how it goes.”

Debbie also talked about embracing her “feminine and sexy” side, sharing that Colt very much approves of her looking for love again. She revealed, “He’s proud of me for going back out there and giving it a shot.”

Fans were loving to see Larissa showing support to Debbie in the wake of her rocky divorce from Colt, showing how far they have all come since first appearing on season 6 of the TLC flagship series. After being fired from the franchise in September 2020, Larissa has focused on her content creator goals and become a Twitch streamer.

Debbie will show her makeover on the finale of 90 Day Bares All, streaming on discovery+ Sunday, October 31. 90 Day: The Single Life begins streaming Friday, November 12.