Joining the squad! 90 Day Fiancé stars Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs have added a new furry family member to their reality TV brood.

“Our family is growing,” the Russia native, 28, announced with a new Instagram Reel on Friday, March 4. ​​”Every year [plus one]. Welcome Nalla.”

Brandon, 28, and Julia adopted a German shepherd puppy that appears to be just weeks old, opting for another Lion King-themed name to join their eldest dog, Simba. “Welcome to the family baby girl Nalla,” Brandon commented on her post.

“She will be champion,” Julia captioned another post of their puppy via her Instagram Stories, before showing how Simba and Nalla were adjusting to each other as they played together outside. “The most important is the first days of a big dog and a small one. We can’t make it feel like we love someone more.”

Earlier this month, Julia and Brandon acknowledged an exciting milestone in their relationship, celebrating how they went from being a long-distance couple to now being happily married in the United States.

“[Two] years ago I decided to fly to you. And it was one of the best decisions of my life,” she wrote in a social media tribute. “We’re not perfect, we have our disagreements, but we’ll get through it.”

The pair tied the knot in April 2020, and she had moved to Virginia after he proposed during season 8. When they returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6, Brandon and Julia later moved from Brandon’s family farm in Dinwiddie to an apartment about 40 minutes away in the city of Richmond.

In a recent life update, Julia addressed the news going on back at home after Russia launched an invasion against neighboring Ukraine.

“I wish all countries to be friends,” the reality star shared on February 22 alongside a photo of herself and Brandon holding up their flags. “It’s so bad that relations between Russia and America are not very good. I hope my family will be able to visit America [soon] and Brandon’s family will be able to visit Russia.”

On March 1, she shared another video clarifying her stance.

“I’m Russian and I’m against the war,” Julia said, noting she and many of her people “don’t support” the attacks against Ukraine. “We want peace.”