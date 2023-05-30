90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Jordan Mason was forced to come clean to her fiancé Everton about the unique way she makes money online. Keep reading to find out how Jordan makes her income, her net worth and more.

What is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jordan Mason’s Net Worth?

Jordan has a net worth of $300,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does 90 Day Fiance’s Jordan Mason Make Money?

Jordan lives a nudist lifestyle and previously worked in the beauty industry as an eyelash technician for 10 years prior to the pandemic.

“We legally were not allowed to take clients. We would lose our license if we were caught performing services,” the Dallas, Texas, native explained during her debut on the April 23 episode. “So in true Jordan fashion, I found a new way to generate income.”

The TLC newbie revealed she makes money online by creating “custom fetish videos.”

“My content caters to the desires that most people aren’t expressing openly. You never know what turns someone on,” she explained as she sat on a birthday cake in a bikini. “Some people want me to show off my feet. I have been asked to sit on balloons … I’m making fantasies come true one video at a time.”

Apart from her online content, the 90 Day Fiancé star also receives a paycheck for her appearances on the franchise.

What Is Jordan Mason’s Instagram?

Jordan can be found on Instagram under the handle @jordanmasonofficial.

Jordan and Everton Revealed Plans to Start Their Own Business

During the spinoff, Jordan revealed that she and Everton have plans to start their own business in the Cayman Islands. After buying a plot of land, the couple planned to build an apartment building to profit off. However, Jordan had to explain to her fiancé where the money came from.

Discovery+

“But Everton didn’t have the financial capital to contribute to the purchase, so it all fell on me. I mortgaged my house but we still needed more money, ” Jordan told producers during the May 29 episode, noting she turned to making the racy content for the extra money. “I didn’t tell Everton because I needed to do what I needed to do, to be able to move our future forward and I didn’t want to argue with him about it.”