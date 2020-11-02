90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg revealed her daughter, Drascilla, was recently diagnosed with Bell’s palsy after a series of health struggles.

“Our baby girl is going through a hard time right now. A lot of health concerns right now. Please send your prayers. We think we know what is going on. Hoping for a diagnosis soon. I also wanted to say thank you so much for all the thoughtful DM‘s that have came my way. I see you and appreciate all of you,” Deavan, 23, wrote in a cryptic message on Saturday, October 31.

Courtesy of @deavanclegg/Instagram

Despite her health struggle, Drascilla, 5, was still able to enjoy Halloween 2020 and dressed up as a scary doll. The Utah native gushed over her daughter in a sweet family photo taken during the holiday. “Went trick-or-treating with my favorite girl in the world [red heart emoji] after all the hardships. It was truly heartwarming to see her have such a good time,” Deavan captioned a photo of her, her dad and Drascilla.

On Monday, November 2, Deavan shared a major update on Drascilla’s condition with fans. “We did find out Drascilla has Bell’s palsy. We are sad but working hard with her. She’s improving with new exercises,” Deavan revealed in the caption a photo of her little girl. “Thank you everyone for sending your prayers. We are hoping she will fully recover. But right now we are hoping to see our princess smile again.”

Bell’s palsy, also known as idiopathic facial paralysis, is described as sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. One of the main symptoms of the condition is one half of the face appears to droop due to muscle weakness. Smiles appear one-sided and the eyelid on the weaker side is resistant to blinking or closing, according to Mayo Clinic.

While it is unclear what causes Bell’s palsy, it’s believed that the weakness is the result of swelling and inflammation of the nerve that controls the facial muscles on one side of the face. It is also believed that it could be a side effect of a viral infection like cold sores, chickenpox, mumps, flu and respiratory illnesses.

Courtesy of @deavanclegg/Instagram

Luckily, Bell’s palsy is usually temporary and the symptoms can be treated with physical therapy. Patients can see results from physical therapy after a few weeks and are expected to make a full recovery in six months. Bell’s palsy is unlikely to become a lifelong condition and it rarely reoccurs.

Wishing Drascilla a speedy recovery!