Chop, chop! Ed “Big Ed” Brown said goodbye to his long locks and will debut a dramatic short hair makeover on the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“This has been my signature look for about three years, but it’s just a mess,” he said in a teaser clip shared on Thursday, November 11, later telling his stylist that he was “excited” about the transformation during his salon visit.

“I’m ready for Big Ed 2.0. Better version,” the TLC personality, 56, declared. “I’m tired of pretending I’m gonna look young. Honestly, I think it looks like I’m trying too hard. So, this is about Big Ed returning to who I am … myself.”

When his stylist asked why he decided to cut his hair short, the season 2 star confessed that he had been in a “black hole” emotionally for the “last six weeks” due to a breakup.

Ed fought back tears while opening up about his split from Elizabeth “Liz” Woods prior to their reconciliation. “It sucks,” he said. “It’s hard to walk away.”

After finishing up his cut, the San Diego, California, resident was thrilled when he saw the final result. “Oh my God. I love it. I look 15 years younger,” Ed told his stylist, noting it was a “fresh start” for him.

On November 10, Ed confirmed his engagement to off-again, on-again girlfriend Liz, 28, shortly after rekindling their romance following a brief split, which was documented during season 1 of The Single Life.

“The timing wasn’t right and it was rushed — we both rushed things,” Ed told PeopleTV’s Reality Check about why they had parted ways before. “I would narrow it down to timing, and I tried to move too fast.”

“I know in my heart that she’s my forever, and that’s all I need to know,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 alum, who first appeared on the TLC franchise with ex Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, said about his new fiancée.

Liz also shared that she and Ed had not started wedding planning yet, although they are both very excited to take their relationship to the next level.

“We have a lot on our plate right now, so trying to think about a wedding is really hard,” she added. “But we’re in the works, discussing it and moving forward with our plans.”

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 premieres on discovery+ on Friday, November 12.