It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi welcomed her fourth child and first with husband Mursel Mistanoglu, via surrogate.

“Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early. He’s doing amazing!” the Beauty and The Bees founder, 41, gushed via Instagram on Monday, April 25. “Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches. Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she’s such an amazing woman!”

Photo Courtesy of Anna Campisi/Instagram

The new mom went on to detail the experience of meeting her son for the first time in Ukraine with the help of the nonprofit organization, Dynamo Project. “They planned the logistics including travel into Ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside,” she explained. “They were with me the entire time. We left Warsaw with Project Dynamo, they crossed us across the border by foot and then transported us to a safer hotel. The next day I was transported to pick up our baby and get all of the documents completed while inside Lviv, Ukraine.”

The beekeeper added, “This is such an amazing group! They go into countries with wars and hostile environments to help people get out! They have helped numerous people in Ukraine get out of towns, they’ve moved surrogates and babies. We will forever be grateful to them!”

Anna and Mursel have been open about their desire to grow their family since getting married. Documenting their IVF journey on 90 Day Diaries, Anna — who already has sons Joey, Gino and Leo from a previous relationship — explained she wasn’t able to carry any children due to a previous ablation.

Looking into surrogacy, the couple made the happy announcement in January 2022 that they were expecting their future beekeeper.

“Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May!” she informed her Instagram followers. “We are currently 22 weeks.”

Only a few weeks later, the Nebraska native would give her followers a scary update on her surrogate following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with those in Ukraine. Pray for peace! We’ve been following everything since last night,” she wrote in February 2022. “Our surrogate had to leave home with her family, to a safer area.”