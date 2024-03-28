50 Cent Reacts to Ex Daphne Joy Being Named in Diddy Lawsuit

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s son’s mother, Daphne Joy, was named in the $30 million lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the “Candy Shop” rapper was unaware of her involvement in the scandal.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, [eyes emoji] you little sex worker,” 50 Cent, 48, wrote from his official X account on Wednesday, March 27. “LOL [grinning squinting face emoji]. Yo this s–t is a movie.”

The lawsuit, filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in February, claimed that Diddy, 54, paid Daphne, 37, a monthly fee to employ her services as a “sex worker.” The news about Daphne was just one of the bombshells revealed in the lawsuit, and Diddy faces a slew of other allegations regarding sexual assault and sex trafficking as well. Diddy’s son Justin Combs and actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. were also among the names in the lawsuit.

The documents claim that Diddy “forcibly touched and attempted and/or threatened to touch (Jones’) intimate areas and/or touched (Jones) with his own intimate body parts” while he and Diddy worked on their album, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The lawsuit also alleged that Cuba, 56, “began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”

“Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday. We have indisputable, incontrovertible proof that his claims are complete fabrications,” a rep for Diddy said in a statement obtained by In Touch. “Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls. We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court, and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle them.”

On Monday, March 25, Homeland Security Agents raided Diddy’s mansions in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, as part of a federal inquiry to investigate sex trafficking claims against the “All About the Benjamins” stemming from multiple lawsuits. It’s not clear if Lil Rod’s lawsuit is directly related to the raids.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images

On Tuesday, March 26, Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement on his behalf.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”