Hollywood always shows up for the 2024 Academy Awards, giving fans a look at some of their most stunning styles. However, that doesn’t mean everyone’s look hits the mark. In 2023, viewers saw some wild ensembles with The Rock’s choice to don a ​peach-colored satin tux and Florence Pugh’s daring beige gown with puffed sleeves. From fashion fails to big fashion wins, the 2024 Oscars weren’t much different than years past, and the looks ​ran the gamut of wardrobe choices.

From nominees including Emma Stone, America Ferrera and Billie Eilish, viewers got a look at some of the best and worst dressed stars of the night at the Oscars.