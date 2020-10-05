Exclusive 16 and Pregnant’s Madisen Debates Reconnecting With Estranged Mom So Her Baby Has ‘a Grandmom’

She just wants to do right by her baby. MTV is bringing back the iconic series 16 and Pregnant — which launched more than a decade ago and helped to reduce teen pregnancy to record lows — and fans will get to meet 16-year-old Madisen. The teen was raised by her single dad, Nick, who has been a beacon of love and support in her life. However, she becomes conflicted when her estranged mom, who she hasn’t spoken to in “two to three years,” starts texting her again.

“I know you didn’t want me talking to her in the first place,” Madisen tells her father during a heart to heart. “I kinda want the baby to have a grandmom. But then again, I don’t want to risk anything, bring her in her life and then she just messes it up like she did mine.”

MTV

“I remember sitting there crying all night because she wouldn’t show up, or she would show up and she was messed up on something. I don’t know why I feel bad honestly,” says Madisen. “Because she’s your mom, that’s why you feel bad,” says Nick.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek of the heartbreaking father-daughter moment above, and tune in to the premiere of the new 16 and Pregnant on October 6 at 9/8c on MTV.