Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab.

Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.

Fans of the reality series took to the comments section under Tammy’s post, praising her for her weight loss journey.

“You look great, Tam, keep it up,” one Instagram user commented. “I am sooo excited for you! Keep it up!” another wrote, while someone else added, “Looking great, proud of you.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy has been in rehab since she was hospitalized in November 2021 due to carbon dioxide poisoning. She was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, and doctors decided to put her on a ventilator and in a medically-induced coma. Fans watched the intense health scare when the 1000-Lb. Sisters season 3 finale aired on January 31.

After she was stable, Tammy revealed in a November 23 TikTok video that the incident “led to pneumonia, and I was septic. After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

“I’m doing better day by day,” the TLC star insisted in her video, though. “I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple days. I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.”

Fans of the reality show have followed Tammy’s journey since she first appeared on the show for season 1 in January 2020 alongside her sister, Amy Halterman (née Slaton). While Amy, 34, managed to lose weight and undergo weight loss surgery, Tammy struggled with her eating habits and exercise routine. She still has yet to be approved for surgery.

At the end of season 3, Tammy’s weight was recorded at around 649.5 pounds, and she had previously entered a rehab facility for treatment for her food addiction. The program also helped her stick to her diet, and she lost some weight. However, she left the program early and regained the weight afterward.

Her health journey seemingly remained at a standstill throughout season 3, but now Tammy appears to remain dedicated to her goals.

While in rehab, Tammy’s 115-pound weight loss was accomplished after spending just one month in the facility, which her brother, Chris Combs, revealed during the finale: “I’m overjoyed that she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”