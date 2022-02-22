1000-Lb. Sisters alum Amy Halterman (née Slaton) has only been sharing pregnancy updates as of late amid her baby No. 2 journey, but she finally surprised fans with rare new selfies and photos featuring her son, Gage.

“Just me … #lovingmylife,” the expectant reality star, 34, captioned new pics of herself trying out different Instagram filters for fun on Monday, February 21.

That same day, Amy gushed over how much her toddler resembled his father, Mike Halterman, in other portraits captured with playful filters. “He really is your twin,” she quipped. When asked if they thought of a moniker for baby No. 2 in the comments, the TLC personality replied, “We have few [names picked] out.”

Amy announced that she and her husband, Mike, were growing their family in January 2022, revealing they had a bundle of joy arriving this summer. The couple’s first child, Gage, just turned a year old in November 2021.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” she wrote alongside her big reveal at the time. “I’m due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”

A few weeks after their pregnancy news, Amy and Mike did a gender reveal, which they filmed for a YouTube video. It confirmed they were having another baby boy. “I always wanted a girl,” she joked in the video, adding, “It’s a boy. John Allen.”

Ahead of baby No. 2’s arrival, In Touch confirmed that Amy and her husband had purchased a new home in the city of Morganfield, Kentucky, for $37,000.

“I wanted [Gage] to have his own room. And I knew we were going to have another kid, so I made sure we had enough room for both,” Amy told The Sun about why she left the duplex she once shared with sister Tammy Slaton in Dixon. As for Tammy, 35, she has also been going through some big life changes of her own.

This month, Tammy returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab, appearing to be in good spirits while still wearing her trach tube at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility.

Tammy has been in rehab since she was hospitalized in November 2021 due to carbon dioxide poisoning, a health scare captured during the season 3 finale.

After resting and recovering, she posted a TikTok video explaining how that incident “led to pneumonia, and I was septic. After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.” Tammy added, “I’m doing better day by day … I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.”

Fortunately, it appears things are going well for both Slaton sisters!