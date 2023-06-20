1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was slammed by social media users for giving her sons “unhealthy” food for lunch.

“Lunchtime with my handsome boys!!! [#Floridabound],” the TLC personality, 35, captioned an Instagram video post on Monday, June 19.

In the clip, Amy panned the camera over to her sons, Gage and Glenn, sitting in high chairs while eating at a restaurant. She then showed off the plate of fried chicken and French fries that her children were munching on, wearing matching happy-face T-shirts.

“Are you good? Are you eating?” she was heard playfully saying to her adorable toddler and baby boy.

Though the reality TV star had nothing but good intentions in gushing over her kids, several Instagram commenters blasted her for giving Gage, 2, and Glenn, 11 months, fried food.

“You are feeding those babies that food … what are you doing?” one person asked Amy. “Road to unhealthy,” another added. “They so young to be eating crap instead of fruits, etc [sic],” a third user chimed in.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

Nevertheless, several fans came to Amy’s defense by shutting down the negative commenters.

“If any other mom posted this video, people wouldn’t bat an eye,” one supporter wrote, adding, “These comments disgust me. Leave this poor woman alone. It’s her damn kids, she can feed them whatever she wants.”

Another fan, however, shared advice about the upside in feeding young children healthy food options, while insisting that they were “not shaming” Amy.

“If you introduce vegetables early and the healthy foods early, the babies will eat it with no bad faces,” the person wrote. “During this time, you can’t give them sweets because once they taste sweet, vegetables are out the window [sic].”

The mother of two has not publicly addressed the criticism she received over her sons’ meals, but this wasn’t the first time that she has faced the wrath from online trolls.

Earlier this month, Amy posted an adorable picture of Glenn for his 11-month milestone via Instagram, adding a filter that elongated his eyelashes, brightened his lips and smoothed his skin.

“A filter for a child, why?” one commenter challenged, whereas a second user chimed in, “Stop putting filters on babies, they don’t need them.”

The recent fan criticism toward Amy comes amid her split from estranged husband Michael Halterman. Rumors of their breakup began to swirl online in February after Amy and their two sons reportedly moved out of their home in Kentucky. Just weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Michael, 40, had filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, listing their official date of separation as February 24, according to court records obtained by In Touch.