TLC’s reality hit 1000-Lb. Best Friends follows the lives of Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold and Ashely Sutton as they embark on their health and weight loss journeys, and continues to be one of the most popular programs on the network. Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about the cast of 1000-Lb. Best Friends’ birthdays, ages, zodiac signs and more amid the show’s second season.

How Old is Vannessa Cross?

Vannessa Cross is 44 years old as of December 2022. She was born in August 1978.

While speaking with Us Weekly in February 2022, the TLC personality – whose husband passed in 2016 – opened up about her dating life amid her weight loss journey.

“My dating life is horrible and I’ve kind of stopped. This is just recently. Because they say if you stop looking, that’s when a man finds you,” Vannessa told the outlet at the time. “So I’m putting everything on hold because I tried to talk to a couple guys and ended up sabotaging myself. We get into an argument or something would happen and I’d end up wanting to eat. Right now, I’m only focusing on losing weight in myself.”

How Old Is Meghan Crumpler?

Meghan Crumpler is 44 years old as of December 2022. She was born in April 1978 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Ahead of the 1000-Lb. Best Friends season 2 premiere, Meghan penned an uplifting message to her followers on Instagram, writing, “Today is a good day! You are alive, and have a new beginning every morning you wake up. Remember those that mind don’t matter, and those that matter don’t mind. I’m spending a day trying to reflect on myself & what matters most in life.”

TLC

How Old Is Tina Arnold?

Tina Arnold is 42 years old as of December 2022. She was born on November 30, 1980, making her a Sagittarius.

According to her Facebook page, she recently started an Etsy for her photography, writing in part, “I had so many people inboxing me, complimenting my work and asking how they could purchase prints or if they could purchase prints, so I decided to make it happen. What better way to further enjoy my love for photography than to have others enjoying it and appreciating it with me?”

How Old Is Ashely Sutton?

Ashely Sutton is 37 years old as of December 2022. She was born in January 1985.

Ashely often shows off her cooking skills and healthy meals on Instagram as she continues her weight loss journey, and promised fans that “the drama is real” on season 2 of 1000-Lb. Best Friends.

When Does Season 2 of ‘1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Premiere?

Season 2 of 1000-Lb. Best Friends is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.