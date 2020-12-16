Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Her Newborn Daughter and Sister Bella in NYC: See Photos!

Seeing the sights! Gigi Hadid took her newborn daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, for a stroll in New York City along with her sister Bella Hadid. The sweet trio was spotted on the streets of Manhattan on Tuesday, December 15.

Gigi, 25, and Bella, 24, were dressed in their winter’s best while the supermodel’s baby girl remained in her stroller. Moreover, the A-list sisters made sure to keep their face masks on, as the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting NYC.

Since giving birth in September, the Los Angeles native has yet to reveal her daughter’s name or a photo of her face. However, Gigi and Zayn, 27, “picked a very special name” for their little one, a source previously told Life & Style. Ultimately, the off-again, on-again lovebirds, who began dating in November 2015, “aren’t in a rush to announce it.”

According to the insider, “They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can.” That said, Gigi and Zayn are “overjoyed” about finally starting a family together. So much so, the former One Direction singer “couldn’t help” but publicly gush over his daughter in a heartwarming birth announcement on September 23.

“What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected,” noted the source. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.” Since then, life for the newly minted parents is “better than they could’ve imagined,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

Prior to welcoming baby No. 1, the pair stayed at Gigi’s family’s Pennsylvania farm with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. “It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” the insider added. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic — and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be. Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

