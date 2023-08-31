Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re feeling very affectionate. You might get some strange looks, but your actions are appreciated. The one who matters will cherish your sincerity. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You know what you want, but it’s not going down so well with friends. Clear the air and review where you stand the next day. Others will come to appreciate your resolve. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Someone you thought was a kindred spirit shows a different side of their character this week. It’s an uncomfortable experience, but it also lets you reassess your relationship. Take extra care with a loved one. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The pressure is on early in the week, but you shouldn’t feel rushed into any decisions without thinking them through carefully. You’re on firmer ground later in the week, so hang tight. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Life is about to take some unexpected twists and turns, so be prepared for anything this week. Keeping an open mind might lead to a surprising opportunity. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Possessiveness is not your most becoming trait, so don’t let it surface right now. Finances need careful handling. The week brings tensions at home. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You tend to bottle up your feelings, and this week you’re in danger of exploding at the wrong time. Instead, confide in someone you trust. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Some people keep you guessing at the start of the week — trust your instincts. It’s tempting to do something rash and dramatic, but things calm down as the week draws to a close. Think before taking action. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The slightest hint of criticism really gets on your nerves this week. Your only option is to do your best and not get swept up in other people’s negativity. A long overdo conversation puts things in perspective. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A special relationship needs close examination early in the week. Get long-term difficulties sorted out once and for all, but tread lightly. Reach a goal you set for yourself at work. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A domestic problem you thought was resolved is looming yet again. The situation becomes much easier to manage after the 11th, provided you can avoid taking things personally. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your values are questioned, and it puts you in a difficult situation concerning a certain someone. Make your interests the priority for a change! A family member you haven’t spoken to in a long time needs your help. LUCKY NUMBER: 7