If you’re hoping to find a new reality show to binge on this summer, look no further than TLC’s You, Me, & My Ex. The series follows five couples, all of whom still have a former flame involved in their current relationships. Find out who is on the cast, when the first episode airs and what you can expect, below.

Who Is on the Season 1 Cast?

Jerry, Kayee and Jerry’s ex-wife, Jessica, were featured in the network’s latest teaser clip posted on Wednesday, June 16. “Jessica and I have four children and now, we all live under the same roof,” he said of their dynamic at home. Jessica has concerns over his new romance with Kayee especially because she said Jerry “has a habit of dating the wrong women.”

Jimmy, his wife Wendy, Jimmy’s ex-wife, Lisa, and Lisa‘s fiancé, Jack, are also a part of the cast. Jimmy and Lisa have some issues they have yet to work out post-split, and they aren’t the only group with a tricky situation to navigate.

Alex, Caroline and Alex’s ex-boyfriend Stephen will be learning three is a crowd. Caroline helped Alex cope with his split from Stephen, who was previously unfaithful, but Stephen isn’t ready to walk away from the relationship entirely.

Josh, Danielle, Josh’s ex-wife, Jennifer, and Jennifer’s wife, Chantel, also have an uphill battle with their party of four learning how to coexist after Jennifer and Josh were married for five years and raised a son. Last but not least, former neighbors John, April, John’s ex-wife, Loren, and April’s ex-husband, Roy, let cameras follow them around as they figured out how to detail with their love square.

What Can We Expect This Season?

Drama, PDA and more drama. “Relationships, marriage and children are no longer one-size-fits-all as the couples in this series redefine the norm, break the rules and forge their own paths towards the lives and families they want and dream of,” the network shared in a press release ahead of the show’s debut. “Viewers will get a first-hand look into the unique advantages and challenges that come with having an ex be the third wheel in a relationship. We’ll see one couple renew their vows with hopes of both of their exes attending, two exes get matching tattoos and one former pair living together with a new girlfriend and coexisting under one roof.”

When Is the Show Airing?

You, Me, & My Ex premieres on TLC on Sunday, June 20 at 10 p.m. ET.