Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Vinita, Oklahoma, on Thursday, September 7, In Touch confirmed. The “Heading South” singer was on his way from Oklahoma to Boston to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10. But why was he taken into custody?

Why Was Zach Bryan Arrested?

Zach was booked at the Craig County jail on Thursday evening and was charged with obstruction of investigation. He was released “a few hours” later after posting bond.

“I just wanted to be completely transparent with everyone who listens to my music about what happened yesterday, with me getting arrested and everything don’t want the internet to do what the internet does and i don’t know, make stuff up,” he added.

The Oklahoma native went on to say that he was pulled over by local law enforcement three days prior to his arrest and was placed in handcuffs after he refused to give his address. Per Zach’s recollection, he was released after he “started respecting” the officer.

“I think it just frustrated me a lot because I don’t know if I had a right to refuse giving him my address or not, but I did,” he added. On their drive to Boston, however, Zach’s security guard was pulled over in Vinita. After waiting “10 to fifteen minutes,” the singer got out of his vehicle to smoke a cigarette and got “lippy” when the officer threatened to take him into custody if he did not get back in his car.

“I felt like a child. It was ridiculous, it was immature. I just pray everyone knows I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake,” he added.

What Is Obstruction of Investigation?

According to Oklahoma state law, obstruction of investigation is defined as “willfully delaying or obstructing any public officer in the discharge or attempt to discharge any duty of his office.”

What Has Zach Bryan Said About His Arrest?

Following his run-in with the law, the “I Remember Everything” artist took to Twitter to explain the situation. “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he wrote on Thursday.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” Zach continued. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

He later elaborated on the circumstances surrounding his arrest saying, “I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person.”