Morgan Wallen got into trouble when he was arrested in Nashville. Why was the “Wasted on You” singer arrested, what was his bond set at and has he commented on the scandal?

Was Morgan Wallen Arrested?

While many of the biggest stars in country music gathered at the CMT Awards in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024, footage of Morgan began to circulate online in the early hours on April 8, 2024, that showed him sitting in a police car outside of Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in downtown Nashville.

“Morgan Wallen just threw a chair over the balcony at Eric Church’s chief going to jail [sic],” the initial video was captioned. Meanwhile, a second clip showed a screenshot of information that seemed to share details about his arrest and booking.

Why Was Morgan Wallen Arrested?

Morgan was arrested and charged with three felony counts — three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct — on April 7, In Touch can confirm.

Metro Nashville police officers were standing outside the bar when a chair fell from inside the venue above them. After the chair hit the ground close to where the officers were standing, staff members at the bar claimed that Morgan had thrown the chair from six stories up.

The officers confirmed it was Morgan that threw the chair when they watched a video that showed the “Chasin’ You” singer “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” according to the arrest report. The report also noted that Morgan allegedly laughed off the incident.

The Tennessee native’s bond was set at $15,250, and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2024.

What Has Morgan Wallen Said About His Arrest?

While Morgan has not publicly addressed the scandal, his lawyer, Worrick Robinson, issued a statement to News Channel 5 Nashville.

“At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Worrick confirmed. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Morgan Wallen Has a History of Legal Issues

The April 2024 arrest is not the first time Morgan has had a run-in with the law. In May 2020, Morgan was arrested outside of Big Honky Tonk in Nashville, which is a bar owned by Kid Rock, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was later cleared of all the charges.