Jennifer wanted to also create products that had a positive pro-aging approach. A fan of retinols, she wanted one that was even better and not so harsh on her skin. With the help of science, and her team of cosmetic chemists, she launched A-Force.

She Asked Sly to Name It

A-Force became Serious Skincare’s first pro-aging product. It had its own unique time-released, nanoencapsulated delivery system, which meant no need for downtime like other retinols. It was packed with pure vitamin A. It was fighting the fight against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Five versions later, thanks to technology and science (and Jennifer’s sky-high standards), A-Force has never been more effective.

Meet the Serious Skincare Retinol Line:

The Wash: A-Defiance A Wash Vitamin A Gel-To-Foam Cleanser

A gently cleansing gel, it breaks down and whisks away makeup, oil and impurities. Seriousskincare.com. From $24.

The Serum: A-Defiance A Force XR Retinol

Serum With its sustained release delivery over time, it provides a deeper and longer distribution of retinol into skin. Seriousskincare.com. $44.

The Moisturizer: A-Defiance Four Million IU A-Cream

This replenishing moisture cream is formulated with retinol and an unprecedented four million international units of retinyl palmitate. Seriouskincare.com. $44.