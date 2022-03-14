Cazzie David is opening up about her split from Pete Davidson, discussing their two-and-a-half-year romance in her new book of essays.

The TV writer and actress, 27, gets real in her book No One Asked For This about her experience dating the SNL star, 28. She writes about how Pete got multiple tattoos of her and ultimately broke up with her over text.

In her book, the essay she is “unquestionably the most nervous about” is the one about Pete.

Pete and Cazzie are believed to have met when Cazzie’s dad, comedian Larry David, hosted the February 6, 2016, episode of Saturday Night Live. They started dating soon after that and quickly became infatuated. He got a tattoo of a cartoon portrait of Cazzie on his arm, a tattoo of her name on his ring finger and one of her favorite emoji.

The romance ended in 2018 when the comedian pulled the plug on their relationship and got engaged to Ariana Grande within weeks of their split. While the public saw Pete coolly bounce from Cazzie to Ariana, 28, the real story is a bit more complicated.

Cazzie claims in her book that she was fearful to end things with Pete due to the sensitive state of his mental health but decided to initiate a break because she was unable to convince him that she loved him. After a few days, she called him back to say she made a mistake, but Pete said he was the “happiest he had ever been.” He then dumped her for good two days later with a text message.

The next day, Cazzie learned via Instagram that Pete was with Ariana after he uploaded photos showing that he’d covered up his tattoos that were inspired by the writer.

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life,” Cazzie said in a November 2020 interview with the LA Times. “And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”

It seems the author is now happily dating Miller McCormick, the brother of late rapper Mac Miller, Us Weekly previously confirmed. The two own a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As for Pete, he recently took his latest romance to the next step, going Instagram official with Kim Kardashian on Friday, March 11.

Cazzie has since confirmed that she and the SNL comedian are on good terms. She even thanked Pete in the acknowledgements of her book.

“Pete. I love you … Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me,” she wrote.